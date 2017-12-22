Medeama CONFIRM talks over taking former Kotoko pair Richard Osei-Agyemang and Kwame Boateng

Medeama president Moses Armah has admitted holding talks with former Kotoko duo Richard Osei-Agyemang and Kwame Boateng over a possible move.

The Mauve and Yellows are back in the market looking for replacements for defender Paul Aidoo and striker Bernard Ofori.

The Tarkwa-based side have been quite in the transfer market but appears to be working behind the scenes to sniff off their targets.

They are interested in former Kotoko defender Richard Osei-Agyemang and Kwame Boateng, who left the Porcupine Warriors at the end of last season.

The two players were told to look elsewhere after failing to cement regular playing time.

Now president Moses Armah has confirmed the two players are top of their list.

"We are very close to signing Richard Osei-Agyemang and Kwame Boateng formerly of Kotoko." he told Tarkwa-based Medeamaa FM on Friday.

The two-time Ghana FA Cup winners have already parted ways with six key players ahead of the new campaign.

By Reuben Obodai

