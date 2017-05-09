Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Medeama congratulate Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi on latest CAF appointment

Published on: 09 May 2017

Medeama have congratulated Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi on his elevation as CAF 1st Vice-President.

The Ghanaian FA leader has become the second most powerful football person on the African continent.

Nyantakyi's work ethics has seen him ride in a relatively short span since becoming the FA boss in 2005.

And the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners have sent him best wishes.

 

