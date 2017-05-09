Medeama congratulate Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi on latest CAF appointment

Medeama have congratulated Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi on his elevation as CAF 1st Vice-President.

The Ghanaian FA leader has become the second most powerful football person on the African continent.

Nyantakyi's work ethics has seen him ride in a relatively short span since becoming the FA boss in 2005.

And the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners have sent him best wishes.

We congratulate Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi on his appointment as CAF 1st Vice-President. We wish him well @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/Sw3RUruBrr — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) May 9, 2017

