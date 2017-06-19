Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Medeama defender Paul Aidoo loses dad

Published on: 19 June 2017

Medeama defender Paul Aidoo has lost his dad. 

John Aidoo passed away on Monday after battling a short illness at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.

He was 77.

The towering centre-back becomes the second player to lose a dad less than a month after right-back Samuel Adade also lost his father.

The former Berekum Chelsea and İstanbul Güngörenspor ace has been remarkable for the Mauve and Yellows since joining two seasons ago.

