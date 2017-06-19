Medeama defender Paul Aidoo loses dad
Medeama defender Paul Aidoo has lost his dad.
John Aidoo passed away on Monday after battling a short illness at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.
He was 77.
The towering centre-back becomes the second player to lose a dad less than a month after right-back Samuel Adade also lost his father.
It's with deep regrets that we announce the death of John Aidoo - father of @MedeamaSC ace Paul Aidoo. Our thoughts are with him and family pic.twitter.com/GagFXLvDZH
— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) June 19, 2017
The former Berekum Chelsea and İstanbul Güngörenspor ace has been remarkable for the Mauve and Yellows since joining two seasons ago.