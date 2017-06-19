Medeama defender Paul Aidoo loses dad

Medeama defender Paul Aidoo has lost his dad.

John Aidoo passed away on Monday after battling a short illness at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.

He was 77.

less than a month after right-back Samuel Adade also lost his father. The towering centre-back becomes the second player to lose a dad

It's with deep regrets that we announce the death of John Aidoo - father of @MedeamaSC ace Paul Aidoo. Our thoughts are with him and family pic.twitter.com/GagFXLvDZH — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) June 19, 2017

The former Berekum Chelsea and İstanbul Güngörenspor ace has been remarkable for the Mauve and Yellows since joining two seasons ago.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)