Medeama delighted with progress of former goalie Daniel Agyei at Tanzanian giants Simba

Medeama have hailed the impressive performance of former goalkeeper Daniel Agyei.

The 27-year-old has taken the Tanzanian league by storm in his debut season where he plays for giants Simba FC.

Agyei impressed in his short stint with Medeama during their participation in the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup.

And the club has expressed delight at his progress in the East African country.

We are happy to learn of the impressive form of our ex- goalie @daniel_agyei1@SimbaSCtz in the Tanzanian league.We are solidly behind him pic.twitter.com/uqZianjAnf — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) May 24, 2017

The FIFA Under-20 World Cup winner with Ghana could win his first silverware for the Street Boys ahead of their FA Cup clash against Mbao on Saturday.

