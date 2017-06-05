Medeama duo receive NASCO coach and player of the month awards

Medeama coach, Evans Adotey and player Bernard Ofori received their NASCO coach and player of the month awards on Sunday.

The two were presented with their prizes; NASCO Elite Q5 mobile phones before their week 17 league match with Elmina Sharks in Elmina.

Addotey was adjudged the NASCO premier league coach of the month for May ahead of Olympics' Tom Strand and Aduana Stars' Yusif Abubakar.

Bernard Ofori was also named the premier league's NASCO player of the month over Liberty Professionals' Stephen Sarfo and Sam Adams of Aduana Stars.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

