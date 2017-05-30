Medeama forward Bernard Ofori targets 15 goals in the GPL

Medeama SC forward Bernard Ofori has set his sights on finishing the ongoing Ghana Premier League with 15 goals.

The former New Edubiase United poacher became the toast of Medeama fans last Sunday after bagging a hat-trick in the side’s 5-1 drubbing of Bolga All Stars on match day 16 of the Ghana Premier League at the Tarkwa T&A Park to extend his tally to seven goals in the campaign.

Reflecting on the game and his personal targets for the rest of the campaign, Ofori said, “I’m targeting 15 goals in the second round and I thank God that I have started the second round with a hat-trick.”

“This is possible to achieve and I hope more goals will come with a little bit of hard work.”

