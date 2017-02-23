Medeama fumes after points dropped against Inter Allies in 1-1 draw

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has bemoaned his poor tactics in the 1-1 draw with Inter Allies at home on Wednesday.

The former Ghana U17 girls team coach had budgeted for the points to build on the solid performance which earned them a 0-0 draw at Hearts of Oak last Sunday.

But Allies proved tough customers as Isaac Osae cancelled out Bernard Ofori's goal in the first half.

''We failed in our game plan which was to deliver us all three points. We planned to keep a clean sheet which didn’t happen for, I did some changes with the hope of turning things around but it couldn’t work for us,'' Adotey said in post-match interview.

''So I must say that, I am really disappointed, having signaled to the fans of securing all three maximum points.''

