Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi goes AWOL

Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has gone missing, GHANAsoccernet.com can understands.

The 22-year-old has left the team's camp without the consent of the club.

It's unclear what might have precipitated the latest decision though officials have been tight-lipped on the issue.

The former Ghana Under-20 goalkeeper joined the Mauve and Yellows on a three-year deal in January this year.

He became the club' first-choice at the start of the season until he was knocked back by a shoulder injury.

But second-choice goalkeeper Yaw Ansah Fufuro has stepped up in his absence, excelling heavily in the last four games.

