Medeama goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe rubbishes reports linking with move to Ashantigold

Medeama goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe has denied claims linking him with a move to Ashantigold.

Tagoe is a free agent after ending his contract with the Yellow and Mauves.

But the hugely talented shot-stopper is locked up in negotiation with the Tarkwa-based side over a possible extension.

But multiple media reports have claimed he's close to joining the miners after holding talks with the club.

But has moved quickly to water down on the reports.

"It's not true. I am also hearing the news in the media," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"I have not spoken to Ashantigold as we speak so it's false.

"There are several options available to me and I'm looking forward to settling on one."

Muntari has impressed heavily since he joined Medeama, showing exemplary leadership qualities to become captain of the side.

