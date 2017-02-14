Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Medeama goalkeeper Ofori Antwi happy with debut performance

Published on: 14 February 2017

Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi was left delighted with his debut for the club against WAFA on Sunday.

The 22-year-old stood in between the sticks as the Yellow and Mauves recorded a narrow 1-0 win over the Academy Boys in Tarkwa.

Striker Bernard Ofori scored the only goal of the match as the home side picked their first points of the season.

And debutante Ofori Antwi, who joined Medeama from Asante Kotoko, was left impressed with his performance.

Medeama travel to Accra to face Hearts of Oak in their next game on Sunday February 19.

