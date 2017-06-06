Medeama goalkeepers' trainer Eric Amponsah taking coaching badges

Medeama goalkeepers' trainer Eric Amponsah is taking his CAF Licence 'B' coaching certificate.

Amponsah is among 65 participants taking part in the two-week course.

He replaced Ben Owu as the club's goalkeepers' trainer last year.

He has been serving as Medeama's assistant coach.

@MedeamaSC goalkeepers' trainer Eric Amponsah taking his CAF Licence 'B' coaching badges in Winneba. pic.twitter.com/APNRVcIfVE — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) June 6, 2017

The former Ghana Under-20 goalkeeper has an extensive résumé having played for English side Leyton Lorient, Egyptian outfit El Golna as well as Ghanaian side Tano Boafoakwa and Power FC.

He served as the goalkeepers' trainer for Ashantigold Academy between 2009-204 before serving in the same capacity with second-tier Unity FC.

The instructors of the course are Professor Joseph Mintah, Anthony Edusei and current Black Queens head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

