Medeama hat-trick hero Bernard Ofori targets goal king crown

Medeama goal machine Bernard Ofori has targeted the goal king gong this season.

The highly unassuming forward netted a hattrick as the Mauve and Yellows demolished Bolga All Stars 5-1 at home on Sunday.

The former New Edubiase striker is just two goals behind leading marksman Nicholas Gyan of Ebusua Dwarfs.

But the hugely talented attacker has set his eyes on the top scoring award.

"I scored four goals in the first round. But I have set a target of scoring in our home matches," he told Tarkwa-based Medeamaa FM

"I am confident this year will be mine. I have not seen or being told anything.

"I believe in God and I know he will take me to the promise land."

Ofori has impressed since he joined Medeama three seasons ago where he has constantly been the source of several goal.

