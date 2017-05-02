Medeama line up Wassaman friendly to prepare for Elmina Sharks

Medeama will take on neighbours Wassaman United in a friendly on Wednesday.

The Mauve and Yellows will use the game to prepare for the Ghana Premier League fixture against Elmina Sharks on Sunday.

The 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners managed a 1-1 draw at struggling Ashantigold last week.

They are back at home this weekend where they host debutantes Elmina Sharks at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

