Medeama midfielder Eric Kwakwa expects victory against Liberty Professionals

Medeama midfielder Eric Kwakwa admits Liberty Professionals will be a tough opposition but is confident they will come out top on Sunday.

The Mauves and Yellows take on Liberty – who lost at Berekum last Wednesday – at the Karl Reindorf in search of their second win of the season after dropping valuable points at home following a 1-1 draw with Inter-Allies.

“It is always difficult to play Liberty Professionals, they are one of the good teams in the League, so playing against them won’t be easy,” he said.

“We will come and play our normal game and we just have one motive, thus to win on Sunday.

“As I said, it won’t be easy but we will do our possible best to get the 3 points back to Takwa.”

Medeama are third in the League with 5 points after three matches and a win will see them maintain their place in the top 4.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)