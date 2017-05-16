Medeama midfielder Justice Blay dreams of GPL best player award

Medeama midfielder Justice Blay is itching to finish the ongoing Ghana Premier League as one of the best players.

The budding midfielder has become a shinning light for the Tarkwa-based club in his debut season following their inconsistent start to the campaign.

Speaking to Ghana Sports Newspaper, Blay intimated his desire to become one of the outstanding players at the end of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League.

“So far so good for me, I have been receiving some positive comments which is very good for me."

“All I need to do is to maintain my focus and keep working hard. That is very important, I just want to play well and finish as one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League by the end of the season.

“And I know it will take hard work so I am just hoping for the best.”

He has twice emerged as NASCO player of the match and scored twice for the club in their 3-1 win over Elmina Sharks last Sunday.

