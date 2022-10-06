Medeama midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah reacts to Ghana Premier League suspension

Medeama midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says the current suspension of the Ghana Premier League makes the domestic top-flight league not attractive.

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League has been put on hold for two weeks due to a court injunction after three matches played this season.

Kwadwo Asamoah in an interview lamented on how the break in the league affects the players and also makes the league unattractive since it’s drives away sponsors.

“That is the major problem we the players are facing now because the season has just began and we are doing our possible best,” he told Adamu Muftawu of Radio Gold Talk Sport.

“We are also catching up with those who are on the first role.

“Let me say we have started well unlike last season, last season we didn’t start well and this season we have started it very well and then something just happen and we have held up the league.

“So the previous times that these things have been happening, we have been talking to ourselves and we have been wondering why these things happen to us the players.

“We know football is played with a calendar year and then if such things are happening, it makes our league somehow not attractive to even those who want involve themselves into football.

“Sometimes they drag our sponsorship back because somebody cannot pump money into football and all of a sudden the league will come on hold.” Asamoah added.