Medeama mourn death of Ebusua Dwarfs chief Edward Nana Aidoo

Medeama are the latest Ghana Premier League side to mourn with Ebusua Dwarfs following the passing of the club's Chief Executive Nana Aidoo.

The highly-respected football administrator cum businessman died on Monday in the United States while receiving treatment.

He had been unwell for more than a year.

"We have learnt with deep shock and sorrow news of the untimely death of Ebusu Dwarfs Chief Executive Nana Aidoo," a statement on Medeama's official website read

"We are saddened by the loss of a great patriot who contributed significantly to the Ebusua Dwarfs and Ghana football.

"He was a man of many parts and will be hugely remembered for his remarkable composure in the midst of difficult moments.

"He was a real gem whose contribution to football in Ghana cannot go unnoticed.

"We wish to express our profound commiseration to his immediate family, friends, associates and the club. "

We are saddened by the untimely death of @Ebusua_Dwarfs CEO Nana Aidoo. Our thoughts and prayers with his family and the club. https://t.co/Uj4OfCBHtl — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) June 18, 2018

Nana Aidoo has been the club's major financier, providing financial support through the most difficult times of the club.

The Cape Coast club is one of the traditional club in Ghana and have won the league once in 1966. They competed in the defunct CAF Cup winners cup in the past.

But following financial constraints, they have struggled to remain consistent at the top tier but Nana Aidoo has always been there for the Mysterious Dwarfs.

His passing is a major blow for the club and Ghana Football.