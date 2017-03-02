Medeama receive Latif Salifu's ITC to complete registration, set to make debut against Dwarfs on Monday
Medeama have received the International Transfer Certificate of striker Latif Salifu to complete the registration of the former Ghana Under-20 star, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.
The hugely talented attacker has joined the Yellow and Mauves on a two-year deal after leaving Ivorian side FC Tanda.
The Tarkwa-based side confirmed receiving the green light from the Ivorian federation to finalize his transfer.
He is expected to make his debut against Ebusua Dwarfs on Monday after started training this week.