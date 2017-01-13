Medeama rubbish reports linking striker Abass Mohammed to Kotoko

Medeama have rejected claims striker Abass Mohammed is close to joining Asante Kotoko.

Widespread media reports had claimed the exciting attacker had agreed terms with the Porcupine Warriors over a possible switch.

But the Yellow and Mauves have denied the claims insisting Kotoko have not tabled any official bid for the services of the player.

"We are also hearing it in the media. We have not received any offer from Kotoko regarding Abass," Medeama spokesman Patrick Akoto told Kumasi-based Silver FM

"Indeed, they have not even written to us to express interest in the players.

"It's normal to hear such transfer news. We are in that season. But this one must be disregarded."

Abass is expected to return to Tarkwa on Monday to continue pre-season with the side after he was recalled from Inter Allies.

