Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu commends his players after WAFA humbling

Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu has lavished praises on his players for their performance in the 2-1 win over WAFA in Week 6 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Charles Boateng scored first for the Academy lads before Justice Blay drew the visitors level at half time.

Kwesi Donsu’s sensational strike in the 57th minute sealed all three point for the visitors.

The defeat was WAFA’s first on their home soil in the league in 46games.

"It was a perfect game even though we conceded the first goal, but we came back to score two goals. we played good possessive football, the boys showed character, commitment and confidence in their play even after conceding" Samuel Boadu told the club’s official website after the match.

