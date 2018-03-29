Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu unperturbed by their goal drought

Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu says he is not bothered by his team's inability to convincingly finish off opponents in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Yellow and Mauves have scored just two goals after three matches in the season, but they are sitting comfortably in 5th position.

But according to coach Boadu, he is not perturbed by their scoring prowess as he believes they are on the right path to achieving their league ambitions.

“That was in pre-season and that one was far different from this game. Nothing has changed but we are sorry, we’ve played three matches, we’ve won two and lost one. We are still on course” coach Boadu told reporters in an interview after Medeama had beaten Asante Kotoko 1-0 at Tarkwa.

He also added that his target for the season is to be able to transfer players outside the country when the season ends. That’ll make him feel he has achieved something as the Head Coach of Medeama SC.

“My concentration is on all the field so it will difficult to assess my players. The target for myself this season is to see to it that, at the end of the season, Medeama SC can transfer at least 10 players. Then I’ll know I’ve reached my target,” he stated.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)