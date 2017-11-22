Medeama SC defender Amos Korankye reveals Hearts of Oak contact

Medeama SC defender Amos Korankye has revealed that he's had contact with Hearts of Oak but nothing is concluded yet.

Korankye emerged as a transfer target for Hearts of Oak last season after his outstanding performance for Sekondi Hasaacas.

However, the marauding right back swerved the Phobians to sign a three-year deal with Medeama SC.

Korankye has once again popped up on the radar of the Accra-based side and the player has confirmed that there's been talks with the club but both parties are yet to reach an agreement.

"I received a call from Hearts last week but yet to meet them officially and I hope all goes well unlike last season which I couldn't join them after agreeing personal terms," Korankye disclosed on Nhyira FM.

"Medeama will make big money and I pray Mr. [Moses] Parker will allow me go because I'm ready to play for any team that makes an approach with the right offer."

