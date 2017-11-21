Medeama SC goalie Eric Antwi keen on Hearts of Oak move

Medeama SC goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has expressed his determination to join Hearts of Oak ahead of next season.

Antwi joined the Yellow and Mauves on a three-year deal from Asante Kotoko at the start of the just ended Ghana Premier League.

The 22-year-old, however, did not find his feet at the club and only managed 12 appearances as the club finished 7th on the standings.

The former Amidaus Professionals safest pair is hoping to jump ship again and has eyed Hearts of Oak as his desired destination, but says that he will only leave if the two clubs could reach an agreement.

"Yes Hearts has contacted me and I told them to talk to Medeama because I have two more years with them. Before the start of the season I told Medeama to allow me leave should I get any offer and am ready to play for Hearts but if that doesn't materialize, I will still play for Medeama,"Antwi told Nhyira FM.

