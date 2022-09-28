Medeama SC reveal five injury doubts ahead of Aduana clash

Medeama SC have revealed a number of injury concerns ahead of their match against Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

According to the club, wingers Ebenezer Ackahbi and Zakaria Mumuni, midfielders Kwasi Donsu and Kwadwo Asamoah, and defender Vincent Atingah could all miss the match.

Ebenezer Ackahbi

The youngster continues his rehabilitation after picking up a knock during the side’s opening home match against Real Tamale United. He’s started slight training and is 95% into full recovery. He is a doubt against Aduana Stars but could be fully available against Great Olympics next week.

Kwasi Donsu

The captain was substituted after picking up a shin injury during the side’s 1-0 defeat at Berekum Chelsea in Dorma Ahenkro. He is expected to rest and focus on recovering from the setback.

Zakaria Mumuni

The winger is out with a swollen knee and is almost certain to miss the match against Aduana Stars.

Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah

The midfielder could be out for up to two weeks with an ankle problem. He is expected to undergo further scans to determine the extent of the problem.

Vincent Atingah Addae

The towering centre-back continues to train with the group as he pushes to return to the team. However, he remains a doubt for the match against Aduana Stars on Sunday.