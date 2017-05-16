Medeama sign ex-Kotoko youngster Isaac Agyenim Boateng on transfer deadline day

Medeama completed the signing of former Kotoko youth star Isaac Agyenim Boateng on transfer deadline on Monday night.

The Mauve and Yellows stole off the march of others to sign the talented midfielder on a permanent deal.

We completed the signing of former @AsanteKotoko_SC youth midfielder Isaac Agyenim Boateng on transfer deadline on Monday night. Welcome!! pic.twitter.com/mURN3jMd2V — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) May 16, 2017

Boateng was part of the Kotoko youth set-up that played against Libyan giants Ahly Tripoli in an international friendly in January this year.

