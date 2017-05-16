Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Medeama sign ex-Kotoko youngster Isaac Agyenim Boateng on transfer deadline day

Published on: 16 May 2017

Medeama completed the signing of former Kotoko youth star Isaac Agyenim Boateng on transfer deadline on Monday night.

The Mauve and Yellows stole off the march of others to sign the talented midfielder on a permanent deal.

Boateng was part of the Kotoko youth set-up that played against Libyan giants Ahly Tripoli in an international friendly in January this year.

