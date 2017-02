Medeama have signed midfielder Bennett Ofori as a free agent on a two-year deal.

The winger was available after terminating his contract with Asante Kotoko last week.

Ofori joins former Kotoko teammates Theophilus Nyame and Eric Ofori Antwi at the Tarkwa-based side.

This will be his fourth Ghana Premier League club after playing for Berekum rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

