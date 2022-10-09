Medeama Stadium almost 80% complete

Medeama Stadium is nearly 80% complete, according to Tarkwa-based Mining City Radio.

The $16 million project which started two years ago is expected to be finished soon and handed over to the Tarkwa Municipal Assembly.

The Municipal assembly will be in charge of the management of the new stadium which will also serve various sporting interests in Tarkwa and its environs.

The stadium will serve as the official home ground of Medeama, one of the most successful clubs in the Western Region, having won two FA Cup trophies.

The 10,000 seater capacity, which is fully covered, is estimated to cost $16 million and is being funded by Goldfields Ghana Limited.

A retractable roof will be added to the stadium in a bid to modernise and convert the stadium into an avant-garde architectural icon.

The stadium will act as an economic invigorator and will contribute to strengthening the image of the mining town.

The revamped venue will also feature a complete seating capacity and involves redesigning the pitch, VIP, media stands, tickets boot, and drainage amongst others.

The edifice will also boast an electronic scoreboard running around its perimeter.