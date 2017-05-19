Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Medeama star Justice Blay earns late Black Stars B call-up

Published on: 19 May 2017

Medeama midfielder Justice Blay has been handed a late call-up into the Black Stars B squad.

Blay, who has been the engine of the Mauve and Yellows in his debut season, has been rewarded for his sublime displays.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has handed a late call-up to the defensive midfielder after he was initially overlooked.

He joins Hearts captain Thomas Abbey as well as WAFA centre-back Nuhu Musah as late entrants to the team.

The home-based players are preparing for the 2018 CHAN qualifier.

By Patrick Akoto

