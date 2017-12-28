Medeama star Kwasi Donsu starts pre-season practice amidst uncertain future

Medeama midfielder Kwasi Donsu has returned to pre-season amid uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.

Donsu joined his colleagues this week after missing the start of the pre-season practice.

The future of the former Berekum Chelsea enforcer has been up in the air amid widespread interest from local giants Hearts of Oak.

The midfielder has returned to full scale training with the side to fuel reports he could stay for a further year.

Midfield Maestro Kwasi Donsu has returned to full scale training with his colleagues. pic.twitter.com/KA4wDAx9fs — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) December 28, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)