Medeama star Kwesi Donsu not eyeing goal king crown this season

Medeama midfielder Kwesi Donsu is not eyeing the goal king title this season.

Donsu, raked in 15 goals last term with 10 through free kicks.

The talented enforcer has not scored a goal in the side's opening two matches.

He was forced out of the barren draw against Heart of Oak on Sunday through injury.

And says he's not targeting the goal king crown.

"I'm not targeting the goal king but how my contribution will help Medeama to success is what I'm aiming at," he is quoted by Ghanapremierleaguelive