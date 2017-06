Medeama SC striker Bernard Ofori has been named NASCO Player of the Month for May.

He beat competition from Liberty Professionals strong centre back Samuel Sarfo and Aduana Stars winger Sam Adams

Ofori was in top form and scored a hat-trick when the Mauve and Yellows trounced Bolga All Stars 5-1.

He tallied a total of four goals and won one Man of the Match award.

