Medeama take on second-tier Karela United in a friendly today

Medeama will play as guest of second-tier Karela United in their final pre-season of the year today (Thursday).

The Yellow and Mauves travel to Nzema where they will engage Karela at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

Karela managed a 1-0 win over Medeama in a similar exercise on Sunday December 4.

We play @karelaunitedfc in a friendly today at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park pic.twitter.com/2TqZdHx5S7 — MedeamaSC (@MedeamaSC) December 22, 2016

Medeama are using the friendly as a dress rehearsal ahead of the start of the Ghana Premier League.

Karela United, coached by ex-international Frimpong Manso, are preparing for the Division One League campaign.

