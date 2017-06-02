Medeama trainer Evans Adotey named NASCO Coach of the Month
Evans Augustine Adotey of Medeama SC has been named NASCO Coach of the Month by the Premier League Board.
Adotey registered a 100% record in May, winning all three matches his team played.
In those three matches, Medeama were in a remarkable scoring form as they scored ten goals and conceded three.
He beat competition from Aduana coach Yusif Abubakar and Tom Strand of Great Olympics.
Adotey will receive a NASCO Q6 mobile phone before their week 17 Premier League match against Elmina Sharks.