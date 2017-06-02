Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Medeama trainer Evans Adotey named NASCO Coach of the Month

Published on: 02 June 2017
Evans Adotey

Evans Augustine Adotey of Medeama SC has been named NASCO Coach of the Month by the Premier League Board. 

Adotey registered a 100% record in May, winning all three matches his team played.

In those three matches, Medeama were in a remarkable scoring form as they scored ten goals and conceded three.

He beat competition from Aduana coach Yusif Abubakar and Tom Strand of Great Olympics.

Adotey will receive a NASCO Q6 mobile phone before their week 17 Premier League match against Elmina Sharks.

