Medeama unveil 16 new signings squad ahead of new season

Published on: 10 February 2017

Medeama unveiled their new squad ahead of the new season on Friday in a ceremony held at the club's secretariat in Tarkwa.

The Yellow and Mauves have gone on a recruiting spree ahead of the new campaign.

Coach Augustine Evans Adotey has promoted a number of players from the club's development structures, while also securing the services of a host of other Premier League stars.

"We are pleased with the players we have signed ahead of the new season, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the President Moses Armah and the rest of the management team for their continued support," said Adotey

"We have recruited a young and exciting bunch of players who are eager to make a name for themselves and contribute to the team’s objective.

"We also managed to retain some of the key players we had last season.

"We are aware of the challenges ahead, and the expectations from our fans and partners after what was an impressive season for us."

The 16 new players were joined by the 14 old players retained from the previous squad after the club released 18 other players at the end of last season.

MEDEAMA LIST OF PLAYERS AND THEIR JERSEY NUMBERS FOR 2016/ 17

Name of player                                              Jersey NO.

Yaw Ansah Fuforo (GK)                                            1

Bernard Ofori Danso                                                 2

Agyei Boakye                                                             3

Paul Aidoo                                                                  4

Dominic Eshun                                                           5

Jorge Renchi                                                               6

Eric Kwakwa                                                              7

Latif Salifu                                                                  8

Benjamin Bature                                                        9

Joseph Tetteh Zutah                                                   10

Bennet Ofori                                                               11

Theophilus Nyame                                                     12

Samuel Adade                                                             13

Edmund Owusu Peprah                                            14

Amos Korankye                                                           15

Joseph Halm (GK)                                                        16

Francis Nuer Addo                                                      17

Emmanuel Ankobea                                                   18

Godfred Nyarko                                                           19

John Arthur                                                                   20

Eric Ofori Antwi (GK)                                                  21

Michael O.A. Asamoah                                                22

Rashid Nortey                                                               23

Daniel Ocran                                                                 24

Justice Blay                                                                   25

Awal Mohammed                                                        26

Bismark Oppong                                                         27

Joshua Laryea                                                             28

Kwasi Donsu                                                                29

Ibrahim Yaro                                                                30

 

 

