Medeama have confirmed their Ghana Premier League Match day 14 clash with Elmina Sharks has been called off due to heavy downpour.

Officials decided to reschedule the clash after they deemed the T&A pitch unfit for both teams following heavy rains.

"Our premier league game against Elmina Sharks has been rained off" The club posted on their Twitter.

The match will be played tomorrow at 3pm.

