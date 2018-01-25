Medeama whizkid Godfred Nyarko bids time for breakthrough

Midfielder Godfred Nyarko says he not in a rush to become a regular starter for Medeama.

The midfield sensation played a bit-part role in the side's Premier League campaign last term.

The hugely talented youngster is keeping the tabs of becoming a regular for the Mauves and Yellows.

"It's important for people to understand that this is football and the coach decides which player he selects for which game and so I am not worried at all," he told medeamasc.com

"I am very patient and I believe my time will also come. What is important is the collective target of the team.

"We need to support those who are getting the opportunities right now. I am a young player and have many,many years ahead of me.

"What is essential is to keep training hard and hopefully will catch the eye of the coach.

"He is a good coach and requires the support of everybody at this great club to succeed.

Nyarko is a dribbling wizard who makes a mockery of the best-laid defensive plans.

He is expected to fight for a starting berth ahead of the new campaign.

Source: Medeamasc.com

