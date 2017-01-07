Medeama’s Akwasi Donsu confirms Al Wehda deal is off

Medeama midfielder Akwaso Donsu has confirmed his deal to Saudi Arabian side Al Wehda is off following break in negotiations.

''It's true I'm currently back home to continue with my trade in the country. I'm now preparing to head to Medeama and ask them the reason why I was made to come back home,” Donsu told Kumasi-based Silver FM.

“I can't tell as to whether it's due to the monetary issue involved or what... but I don't see that to be the reason behind this whole scenario.”

He added: ''I took my medicals and nothing bad has been conveyed to me regarding my health issues. I was thoroughly examined well by the doctor and so for such a deal to stall is something that continues to beat my imagination.''

Over the months there have been various media reports that the free-kick expert is on the radar of English Premier League side Middlesbrough.

