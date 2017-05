Two-goal hero Justice Blay picked up the official Man of the Match in Medeama's 3-1 win at Elmina Sharks on Monday.

John Arthur opened the scoring on 19 minutes and Blay doubled the lead after 33 minutes.

But Benjamin Tweneboah pulled one back for Elmina Sharks.

On the 90th minute mark Blay put the game beyond doubt with a fine finish at the T&A Park.

Blay is a new signing from Sekondi Hasaacas.

