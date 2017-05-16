Medeama's supporters chief Coulibaly Adama rewards coach Adotey with substantial cash for team's revival

Medeama's supporters chief Coulibaly Adama has rewarded coach Augustine Evans Adotey with huge cash for turning around the side's downward spiral.

The Mauve and Yellows has been revived after initial struggles after finishing 6th at the end of the first round.

The Tarkwa-based side are getting back to the best after recording some decent successes in recent times.

A top-four finish is now in real sight for the 2016 CAF Confederation Campaigners after they bagged their first away win of the season on Sunday.

Medeama needed two goals from winger Latif Salifu and striker Bernard Ofori to beat Bolga All Stars 2-1 in Tamale to move up the ladder.

And the the club's supporters chief has been awed by the resurgence of the team, fulfilling a financial pledge to the coach.

Coulibaly Adama is a staunch Medeama supporter, who has promised to reward the players if they finish in a decent position.

