Meet Ghana’s top 10 highest-rated players on FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is now available, and the top ten highest-rated Ghanaians on the popular video game has been revealed.

Surprisingly, former Chelsea star Michael Essien, who has retired from football and is now focusing on coaching, leads the pack.

Essien has a rating of 87 in the game, followed by Arsenal star midfielder Thomas Partey who has a rating of 84.

Inaki Williams (81) is the game's third highest-rated Ghanaian, with Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu all in the top 10.

Michael Essien – 87 Thomas Partey – 84 Inaki Williams – 81 Joseph Aidoo – 78 Alexander Djiku – 77 Mohammed Salisu – 77 Frank Acheampong – 76 Jeffrey Schlupp – 76 Mohammed Kudus – 76 Daniel Amartey – 76

Meanwhile, Ghana's Black Stars have been added as a new national team to the game.

Black Stars are one of 16 new national teams confirmed for the game's World Cup mode.

The World Cup mode allows players to select teams from the Qatar 2022 World Cup as playable nations.

Ghana Black Stars in Fifa 23

Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia are among the other African countries included in the FIFA 23 game, with Nigeria conspicuously absent.