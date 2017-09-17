Meet Jeffrey Schlupp’s gorgeous girlfriend who never misses his home games

Ghana and Crystal Palace left-back Jeffrey Schlupp has shown over time that his taste is one of the best after knuckling down one of the hottest ladies in London.

The Ghanaian is highly respected within the Crystal Palace team and his taste when it comes to his better half is second to none.

Two years ago, the Ghana broke up with his baby mama for reason unknown to the media but was immediately seen around with stunning fashion designer and highly rated model Amy Jackson.

Having been part of the record-breaking Leicester City team that won the English league two seasons ago- the English born Ghana international has made a fortune and is reported to be living a very comfortable life.

He was part of the Palace team that lost to Southampton one Saturday night.

