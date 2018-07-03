Mensah, Afful injury fears played down by Columbus Crew coach Greg Berhalter

Columbus Crew coach Greg Berhalter has played down injury fears over Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful after the Ghanaian duo suffered injuries in their 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake in the Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Mensah picked a thigh injury after 65 minutes while Afful suffered a knock in the first department of the match, however they held on to complete full throttle of the game.

According to coach Berhalter, the injuries were nothing serious as he expects both of them to be fit for their next game against LA Galaxy.

"They’re both okay because it was nothing serious. Jonathan [Mensah] was quickly assessed by the doctors after the game," Berhalter told the club's website.

"They did a great job of getting out there, and they decided he was fit to continue. And Harrison [Afful] is in good order too. He’s fine and won't be out [against L.A Galaxy]," he added.

Gyasi Zardes, of Ghanaian descent, gave Crew the lead from the spot followed by Eduardo Sosa’s brace while Albert Rusnak fetched the consolation for the visitors.

Crew currently sit fourth on the Eastern Conference log with 30 points, seven points behind leaders Atlanta United.