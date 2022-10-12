"Mentally, it's very difficult for him" - Ghanaian Jeremy Doku injured again

Jeremy Doku is set for another spell on the sidelines because of a new injury setback.

Since joining Stade Rennais from Anderlecht, the Belgian forward has suffered a string of injuries.

Due to hamstring, knee, and calf injuries, Doku only started seven games last season.

The former Anderlecht player has one tenure and five appearances for a total of 163 minutes since his return to the lawns at the start of the season. A negative balance sheet.

Doku missed last weekend's game against Nantes, which Rennes 3-0, but manager Bruno Génésio said the latest injury is a blow for the 20-year-old.

"Mentally it's very difficult for him. He's still in treatment and recovering. He's gotten into a vicious circle. He gets injured, comes back, gets played time, then gets injured again and has to start from."

Hoping that this injury is not too serious for the Belgian international -10 caps-, who has not yet managed to really launch his career on a European scale.