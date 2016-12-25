Merry Christmas from all of us at GHANAsoccernet.com

Merry Christmas! We hope you all have a cracking holiday and that the Father Christmas of Ghana football sends you a great gift this festive season.

It’s that time of year to spend time with our families and loved ones, but GHANAsoccernet.com will still be serving you with all the news and gossips on Ghanaian players abroad.

There will also be news on the preparations of all the national teams for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Also, we will be monitoring Ghanaian players who will be featuring in the other leagues abroad-especially the English Premier League-which are not on break.

