Messi and Ronaldo don't need World Cup to be the best of all time - Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has dismissed claims that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo need to win the World Cup to cement their GOAT (Greatest of All Time) status in football.

The 2022 World Cup will almost certainly be the final World Cup for the two iconic footballers, and Boateng has been analysing their chances in Qatar.

"Finally, a few thoughts on what I consider to be the greatest footballers on this planet: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. It is probably the last World Cup for the two and their last chance at the title. I know Leo from my time at Barca. An incredible player. Both deserved it," Boateng wrote for German website SPORT1

"Messi has better chances with Argentina. But neither he nor Ronaldo will step down as world champions. They don't have to. It's part of their history: they don't need to win a world title to be the best of all time."

Argentina started their campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia while Portugal take on Ghana on Thursday, November 24.