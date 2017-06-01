Mexican side Atlas FC ready to meet Granada's $2 million buy-out clause to sign Clifford Aboagye on a permanent basis

Mexican top-flight side Atlas FC are seeking to sign Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye on a permanent basis from Granada.

Aboagye, 22, impressed on loan at the Primeira Division.

And with Granada relegated from the Spanish La Liga, Atlas FC are hoping to convince the side to sign the Ghanaian permanently.

Atlas FC owner Grupo Salinas is reported to be ready to meet Granada's $2 million buy-out clause to sign the talented ex-Ghana Under-20 star.

The youngster enjoyed a decent run with the Foxes where he featured 13 times.

Aboagye’s contract with Granada expires on June 30, 2018 but the club are ready to sell him this summer rather than losing him for free next year.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)