Mexico name strong 26 man squad for the friendly game against Ghana

The Mexican national team is leaving no stone unturned as they look to beat high flying West African country Ghana in an international friendly.

The Tricolor will face the four-time Africa champions on June 28th at the NRG Stadium, AT & T in Houston, Texas.

Below is the full squad released by the Mexican football Association:

Goalkeepers: Moisés Muñoz (Puebla), Jesús Corona (Cruz Azul), Miguel Fraga (Atlas)

Defenses: Raúl López (Pachuca), Luis Rodríguez (Tigres), Jorge Torres Nilo (Tigres), Jesús Molina (Monterrey), Carlos Vargas (América), Hedgardo Marín (Chivas), Hugo Ayala , Jair Pereira (Chivas)

Midfielders: Jesús Gallardo (Pumas), Jorge Hernández (Pachuca), Jesús Dueñas (Tigres), Rodolfo Pizarro (Chivas), Javier Salas (Atlas), Jesús Isijara (Necaxa), Walter Sandoval

Forward: Orbelín Pineda (Chivas); Erick Gutiérrez (Pachuca); Elías Hernández (León); Martín Barragán (Necaxa); Alan Pulido (Chivas); Ángel Sepúlveda (Monarchs); Ángel Zaldívar (Chivas)

