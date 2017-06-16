Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Mexico name strong 26 man squad for the friendly game against Ghana

Published on: 16 June 2017
The Mexican national team

The Mexican national team is leaving no stone unturned as they look to beat high flying West African country Ghana in an international friendly.

The Tricolor will face the four-time Africa champions on June 28th at the  NRG Stadium, AT & T in Houston, Texas.

Below is the full squad released by the Mexican football Association:

Goalkeepers: Moisés Muñoz (Puebla), Jesús Corona (Cruz Azul), Miguel Fraga (Atlas)

Defenses: Raúl López (Pachuca), Luis Rodríguez (Tigres), Jorge Torres Nilo (Tigres), Jesús Molina (Monterrey), Carlos Vargas (América), Hedgardo Marín (Chivas), Hugo Ayala , Jair Pereira (Chivas)

Midfielders: Jesús Gallardo (Pumas), Jorge Hernández (Pachuca), Jesús Dueñas (Tigres), Rodolfo Pizarro (Chivas), Javier Salas (Atlas), Jesús Isijara (Necaxa), Walter Sandoval

Forward: Orbelín Pineda (Chivas); Erick Gutiérrez (Pachuca); Elías Hernández (León); Martín Barragán (Necaxa); Alan Pulido (Chivas); Ángel Sepúlveda (Monarchs); Ángel Zaldívar (Chivas)

 

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Deackom says:
    June 16, 2017 05:54 pm
    Is this the strong squad? Locally based side

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations