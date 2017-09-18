Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
MFK Zemplin Michalovce hero Sadam Sulley thrilled with brace against Senica in Slovakian top-flight

Published on: 18 September 2017

Red-hot Ghanaian forward Sadam Sulley is delighted with his brace for MFK Zemplin Michalovce in their 2-1 win over Senica in the Slovakian Super Liga on Saturday.

The youngster hogged the headlines with a remarkable double for the home side as they nicked the maximum points.

And the former Vision FC forward, who is on loan from Polish side Legia Warsaw, is thrilled with his output.

The on-loan forward, playing his second league match, gave the home side the opener in the 25th minute.

But Senica knotted the match on the hour mark through Oliver Podhorin.

Sulley then popped up again in the 76th minute to score the ultimate match winner.

He made his debut last week and despite failing to score, he was named in the Team of the Week.

The 20-year-old is on loan from Polish side Legia Warsaw.

