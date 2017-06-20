Miami FC midfielder Kwadwo Poku wants to represent Ghana at major tournaments
Miami FC midfielder Kwadwo Poku wants to represent Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.
The 25-year-old is waiting in the wings to seize the big opportunity after being handed a late call-up into the Black Stars ahead of the high profile international friendly games against Mexico and USA.
Poku, capped once by Ghana, is hoping to seize the opportunity to become a key member of the side.
"I am really looking forward to getting another opportunity. Not only because the Black Stars are coming to the USA again, but I am also looking at playing competitive games like the qualifiers, African Cup and the world Cup," he told ghsoccerus.net
"I am always thinking about those games and I am hoping and praying that one day, it could reach my turn so I can give everything that I have to help the Black Star.'
The Black Stars will take on Mexico on June 28 before playing the Yankees on July 1.