Miami FC star Kwadwo Poku hoping to seize Ghana opportunity ahead of Mexico, USA friendlies

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Poku is hoping to seize his big opportunity ahead of his country's high profile international friendly games against Mexico and USA.

The 25-year-old, who plays for Miami FC, has been handed a late call-up into the team ahead of the double-header.

Poku's only appearance for Ghana was back in October 2015, when he climbed off the bench in the last minutes for the team as they drew 1-1 with Canada in Washington.

And the midfielder is keen to show his mettle.

“It is always an honor to wear the national colors. The last time, people saw what I can do even though the time I had was not enough but people who watched saw what I can do if I get a bigger chance," he said

"I know wearing the national jersey means you have to give your all irrespective of the nature of the competition”.

The Black Stars will take on Mexico on June 28 before playing the Yankees on July 1.

